OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark Police Department released a statement saying detectives arrested Blake Doennig of Rogersville, MO on Dec. 19, 2020.

The arrest was made in connection to the “road rage” shooting reported on December 16.

According to the statement, Doennig has been charged with three counts of First-Degree Assault, three counts of Armed Criminal Action, and First-Degree Property Damage.

Doennig is being held at the Christian County Jail without bond.