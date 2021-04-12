Rogersville consulting business gets lowest BBB rating due to unresolved issues

ROGERSVILLE, Mo.- A business consulting company in Rogersville has been given an “F” rating from the Better Business Bureau due to several recent unanswered and unresolved complaints.

According to a press release, Ascend Ahead Agency LLC failed to provide services, did not issue refunds, made unauthorized charges, and provided poor customer service.

Customers of the company told the BBB they would pay the company’s owner to help grow their businesses. The BBB says a man from Vermont had paid the company $6,000 in December 2020 for a coaching program. The program allowed the man to meet with Ascend Ahead 12 times a month for three months and help him boost his Instagram follower count by 10,000.

The Vermont man told the BBB that the business owner was responsive at first, but the coaching calls were tailed off significantly in the second month of the program. The man figures he received about a third of what he paid for, leaving him a refund of between $3,500 and $4,500.

“The promise of quick, easy money is a red flag,” BBB St. Louis President and CEO Michelle L. Corey said. “Always investigate any earnings claims a business makes during its sales pitch. If those claims sound too good to be true, they usually are.”

A man from Georgia experienced a similar issue and was out $3,300.

According to Missouri secretary of state documents, Ascend Ahead Agency LLC was formed in September 2020.