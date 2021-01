ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — Dave Hampton, employee at Rogersville’s Apple Market, lost his wife on Jan. 10 to COVID-19.

Hampton said she was worrying about his health “up until she passed away.”

The community came together to help Hampton by raising nearly $3,500 with a GoFundMe account to pay for funeral arrangements.

“These people are wonderful down here,” said Hampton, “They’ve always been that way.”

Hear more about how the town of Rogersville came together to help Hampton in the video above.