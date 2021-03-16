Rogersville community unites to clean the city

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — A Rogersville local is forming a group to help clean up the streets.

Ben Hunt formed the Facebook group “LogRog 60 Minute Trash Team.” The group sets up to meet in different areas covered in trash in Rogersville and spends time cleaning it up.

“We had well over one hundred people show up. We went through at least 150 bags,” Hunt says. “We went through it all in about 40 minutes.”

Hunt said the team also received assistance from the Missouri Department of Transportation, the city of Rogersville, Kum & Go and Post Game Pizza.

The next clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, March 20.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now