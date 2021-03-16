Rogersville community unites to clean the city

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — A Rogersville local is forming a group to help clean up the streets.

Ben Hunt formed the Facebook group “LogRog 60 Minute Trash Team.” The group sets up to meet in different areas covered in trash in Rogersville and spends time cleaning it up.

“We had well over one hundred people show up. We went through at least 150 bags,” Hunt says. “We went through it all in about 40 minutes.”

Hunt said the team also received assistance from the Missouri Department of Transportation, the city of Rogersville, Kum & Go and Post Game Pizza.

The next clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, March 20.