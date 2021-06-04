Rogersville car accident leaves one injured, nearby resident encourages safe driving

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — One person is hurt after a single-vehicle accident near Rogersville at Farm Roads 186 and 205.

Reba Perry, who lives near where the incident occurred, said crashes on the curve happen there frequently.

“And I thought ‘Oh gosh somebody’s had a wreck again.’ Because it seems like they’re always coming around that corner down there in that dip and losing it. They’ve wen into my fence before. They’ve landed up here before. They haven’t done it a lot lately but it has happened. “

Perry asks drivers who are in a hurry to stay on the highway and to make sure to drive slow on the curve.

