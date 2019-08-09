Rockwood Motor Court opens its doors once again

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Rockwood Motor Court on the West College stretch of Route 66 in Springfield will soon be open to overnight travelers once again.

Rockwood Motor Court was built as tourist motor cabins in 1929 so this year is its 90th anniversary.

Considering its age, its held up pretty well over the years and its mostly always been occupied.

In 1948 it was named Rockwood Motor court and that’s the name it stuck with all these years. So, just keeping it Rockwood Motor Court and returning it to its original roots on 66 as being a tourist destination for overnight travelers.

Phyllis Ferguson, a proprietor, explains.

“Each room, and we’ll have nine rooms when we are finished, we’re going to open here with seven this fall, and each room is themed to a period of Route 66, so yes, it is Route 66 but it’s encompassing more than that.”

“I say it’s accommodations for the uncommon traveler. Someone who wants a unique and authentic Route 66 experience.” Ferguson said. “It’s also about this neighborhood and believing if we bring economic revitalization over here it helps all the people who live here”