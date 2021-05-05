Roaring River State Park continues to recover from severe flooding

CASSVILLE, Mo. – Roaring River State Park is continuing to recover from severe flooding that occurred at the end of April.

The park’s Superintendent, Joel Topham, says last week the area experienced the second-worst flooding in the park’s history.

“There was one other time it was higher back in 2017,” said Topham. “Got up to 10.4ft. This time it got up to 9.84ft.”

Roaring River was one of many locations throughout the Ozarks that were impacted by severe storms on April 28, 2021.

Despite the intense flooding, Topham and his team have already repaired most of the campgrounds and fishing areas of the state park.

“Campground 1 is open. Campground 3 is open. Fishing, all the zones are back open again so people can come down and enjoy their fishing for trout.” Roaring River State Park Superintendent, Joel Topham

Even though the team has accomplished a lot, Campground 2 is still needing additional repairs.

Topham says there are about 8 sites that are going to be off-limits from camping for a little bit and are looking at May 14, 2021, to be back online and operational.