SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On June 3 and 4 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., drivers on the east and westbound lanes on Interstate 44 should expect delays.

This will be happen between mile markers 52 and 61 at Missouri Route 96 near Halltown.

Crews will be rock blasting to lower the road and make bridge repairs.

This is a part of the Bridge Rebuild Project.