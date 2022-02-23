SOUTHWEST, Mo. – According to MoDOT, roads just south of Springfield are covered and Springfield roads are now considered covered.

As of 2 pm, MoDOT is reporting covered roads throughout the Ozarks

Roads in Lawerence, Newton, Barry, and McDonald Counties are quickly becoming covered in snow and sleet, according to MoDOT.

MoDOT is encouraging drivers to drive slowly, expect inclement driving conditions, and avoid unnecessary travel. Additionally, MoDOT reminds travelers to stay inside their vehicles if they become stuck.

