ROAD TO RECOVERY: Health Department, Springfield Police Chief discuss current phase enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield – Greene County Health Department, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams, and city leaders provided a COVID-19 update and discussed enforcement of the City’s current phase in the Road to Recovery orders.

Greene County currently has 1016 active cases of COVID-19.

Springfield-Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard says, the department has seen trends that are concerning. One of the trends includes institutional settings, such as the jail and nursing homes.

Goddard says the community’s most significant vulnerability is person to person contact. Interactions or gatherings with family, friends, and co-workers are making up 17 percent of the community cases.

Goddard said the next trend that the department sees coming is due to crowds of people going downtown to the bars.

With students coming back to universities, the number of cases is increasing. Goddard says at this point the increase in university cases is not concerning, and they expected it.

Goddard says the community should follow these three things:

wash your hands

wear a mask

watch your distance

For more information visit the Springfield-Greene County dashboard.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says, the police department has not issued out a citation yet.

Williams stated only two bars were not in compliance with the 50% capacity this past weekend.

Williams says the department is going to start monitoring the lines congregating outside of night clubs and bars.

Williams says 911 has received only 100 complaints about the masking ordinance.

You can watch the entire press conference below.