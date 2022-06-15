Police charged the couple with abuse of a corpse after officers arrived to find the miscarried baby in a toilet. (Getty Images)

SALESVILLE, Ar. – Baxter County deputies were called in to investigate a report involving two vehicles with one of the drivers firing shots at the other.

Yesterday afternoon, June 14, the victim told police that he was driving to his residence when a white Toyota Camry came up behind him, driving very close behind him and acting in an aggressive manner. The victim turned onto Water Tower Road, and the driver of the other vehicle, later identified as Dixon Wayne Hutchins, turned behind the victim, passed him, and then pulled over and stopped in front of the victim, blocking the roadway.

Hutchins exited his vehicle and approached the victim, yelling at him to step out. The victim refused and then Hutchins began shooting at the victim with a handgun.

The victim ducked down, put his vehicle in reverse, and tried to back away. The victim said he heard roughly five shots come from Hutchins.

Deputies were able to verify the story finding multiple bullet holes in the hood, a ricochet on the windshield, and one in the headlight.

No injuries were reported.

A resident reported that his house had been shot as well. Deputies found a bullet that had gone through the front of the house, traveled through several walls and finally struck a wall just above a chair inside the home.

Hutchins claimed the incident was in self-defense. His passenger witnessed the entire incident but refused to provide any information.

Hutchins was transported to the Baxter County Detention Center.

He will be charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, both felony offenses. He remains incarcerated with a $250,000 bond.

He will appear before the Baxter County Circuit Court on June 27th.