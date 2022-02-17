SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Bailey Strohl in El Dorado Springs, Missouri reported main roads like Highway 54 in El Dorado Springs, Missouri are clear, though parking lots and side streets are getting slick as of 5:00 p.m. Thursday evening. Black ice will be a concern overnight across the Ozarks as temperatures take a dive overnight into Friday morning.

MoDOT Southwest District Engineer Steve Campbell said, “In the northern counties. We had a half-inch of freezing rain and sleet, and then it followed that with two to three inches of snow, And we’ve got a lot of the district from 44 south that really until just recently hasn’t seen any type of frozen precipitation to be more or less done with the bulk of it by midnight, 1:00.”

Campbell predicts this storm won’t have crews working long hours as they did in early February. But expect crews to continue treating roads overnight. “I think we’ll have more of skeleton crews out in the southern half of the district and probably four crews out until morning in the northern portions,” Campbell said, “We’ll get it fixed eventually but until that happens please be careful and give our crews plenty of room.”

Sydney Moran checked up on road conditions in Springfield Thursday evening, and reported roads are clear with plenty of drivers out. Grassy areas in Springfield are showing some snow and ice accumulation. Anyone needing to run errands in Springfield is advised to do so soon to avoid slick roads as rain-covered pavement becomes icy.

