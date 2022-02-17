SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Another round of winter weather is heading for the Ozarks.

Drivers traveling south on Highway 13 will be driving in some rain. Roads near Collins are currently covered, according to the MoDOT Travelers Map.

Temperatures will start to tumble Thursday morning in the metro and this means a changeover from rain to a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Eventually, we’ll see that changeover to all snow with minor accumulations expected.

There are plenty of ways to stay up-to-date on road and weather conditions as winter weather approaches. MoDOT’s traveler information map shows the conditions of major roads in the state of Missouri. IDrive Arkansas is a resource for drivers in the Natural State. We will also have a list of the latest school closings. Another great way to stay in touch is our weather app. It’s available for free in the Apple store. Android users can find the app in the Googe Play store.