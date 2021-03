SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A road near Rutledge Wilson Farm Park will be closed on March 30 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Greene County Highway Department (GCHD) is doing road repairs on Farm Road 123 between Farm Road 146 and Meadowmere.

Rick Artman, the administrator of GCHD, said road closures lasting longer than two days will be posted on the department’s website.