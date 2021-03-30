Riverside Bridge finds permanent home at Finley Farms

OZARK, Mo.– A century-old bridge in Ozark has found its home again. This time, just a few hundred feet from where it was first constructed along the Finley River.

As part of a Finley Farms community event today, the Riverside Bridge was raised just south of McCraken Road near The Ozark Mill.

The bridge will now sit along with the infamous “Chadwick Flyer” railroad that once crossed the Finley River.

Once at risk of being destroyed due to repeated flood damage, the structure was saved thanks to a grassroots effort from committed local citizens.

Afterward, the iconic bridge was fully restored and relocated by Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris and Morris’s daughter Megan Stack, who is undertaking the Finley Farms project.

The revitalized bridge will soon be open to the public as a footbridge across the Finley River, with an end-goal of connecting the Ozark Greenways Trail from Lake Springfield to the City of Ozark.

Finley Farms did not provide a date for the completion of The Ozark Mill renovation or the opening date for the footbridge.

The bridge was built in 1909 and sat next to the Ozark Mill. The bridge once spanned the Finley River, where the McCracken Road Bridge is today. In 1924, the structure was deemed too small for traffic demands, and it was moved 1.5 miles upstream near the now-closed Riverside Inn.