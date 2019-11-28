Riverside Bridge construction planned

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — We now know who will build the new Riverside Bridge and when construction will begin.

Hartman and Company, based in Springfield, was awarded the 2.5 million dollar project by the city of Ozark.

Crews will begin work in January of 2020.

The bridge is scheduled to be open next fall.

The design the bridge will be high up above the Finley River.

The reason for that is due to the numerous floods on the Finley that caused the bridge and Riverside Road to be closed frequently.

The historic Riverside Bridge was dismantled and moved to Ozark Mill.

The new bridge will be wider and allow for more traffic and pedestrians.