Ritter communication brings “high-speed connection” to Harrison

HARRISON, Ar.– Ritter Communications announced September 19 at the Durand Center that it’s expanding to serve businesses in Harrison.

The company, headquartered in Jonesboro, Arkansas, will offer the highest speed 100-percent fiber internet, voice, cloud solutions, networking and television services. This translates into 10 gigabits per second of 100 percent fiber connectivity to users.

“Our services bring a new meaning to a high-speed connection,” said Alan Morse, Ritter Communications president.

Morse also said, “Ritter Communications is dedicated to offering business solutions, to make Harrison business more competitive across the board

and to position Harrison to compete for new businesses.”

Ritter has been serving North Central Arkansas for over 50-years.

This is a developing story.