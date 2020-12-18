“Ringing the bell” tradition at Mercy continues with a new COVID-safe form

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Like most child-cancer patients, 17-year-old Isai Martinez is looking forward to the moment he could ring the bell signifying his cancer treatment is complete.

But due to the pandemic, family and friends can no longer gather inside for the traditional ceremony.

A problem needing a solution, and thanks to community support, Isai is now the first to ring the new bell that has just been installed outside in Mercy Kids’ Betty and Bobby Allison Children’s Garden. For the Martinez family, the installation of the new bell means people who’ve meant so much to their journey will be able to witness its end.

“It’s been like difficult, because I’ve been in a clinic doing chemo,” Isai Martinez said. “I get tired sometimes, you know, like I want to go home and rest because of the chemo, the medicine and everything. It’s been hard for my parents too you know, taking me to the clinic everyday. I know they have stuff to do but they help me through the process.”

Martinez said he’ll miss the hospital staff, but he’s looking forward to his hair growing back and being able to go swimming again.