Richland woman dies after being hit by a car near Conway

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo- A Richland woman has died after being hit by a car just east of Conway.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 29-year-old Anna Marie Kelley was walking on the road on Martingale Drive around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday when a Toyota Camry hit Kelley and another man she was walking alongside.

Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was taken to a Springfield hospital in serious condition.

This is Highway Patrol Troop I’s first fatal crash in December and the 31st fatal crash in 2021.