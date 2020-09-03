Ribbon cutting ceremony for Adah Fulbright Early Childhood Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools celebrated the new Adah Fulbright Early Childhood Center opening today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Masking and social distancing was encouraged. Adah Fulbright, whom the center is named after, taught generations of children during segregation in Springfield.

The new center, just west of Carver Middle School on Battlefield road, will serve around 250 students. This project is part of SPS’ Proposition S bond funding, which was approved by voters in 2019.

Here are some pictures of what it looks like:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now