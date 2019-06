LEBANON, Mo. — Law enforcement is now investigating a fire that started Tuesday, June 18, inside a trailer.

Authorities now believe someone started the fire on purpose.

The trailer was parked in the 16 thousand block of County Road 8240.

The fire was quickly put out but there was major damage to the inside of it.

A reward is now being offered for information on who started the fire.

If you know anything about it, call the Missouri Arson Hotline which is 1-800-39-ARSON.