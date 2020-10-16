Revamped MSU Homecoming provides in-person and virtual events

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- It’s Homecoming weekend at Missouri State and to offer safe events, the university is holding events both virtually and on campus.

Here are the in-person Homecoming events:

October 17

Bears and Lady Bears basketball scrimmage, 1 p.m., Hammons Student Center.

Masks and social distancing required. The event is free and open to the public.

Football Bears vs. Central Arkansas Bears, 7 p.m., Plaster Stadium.

Plaster Stadium capacity will be limited to 6,000 fans.

October 18

Commencement for the class of spring and summer 2020, JQH Arena.

Find the details for ceremony times, safety procedures, and more on the Commencement website.

Here is a list of virtual events:

The Bear Games: A MarooNation Scavenger Hunt, Oct. 11-18. Players will complete “missions” by answering clues with a text, photo or video using their iPhone or Android device.

Paint-a-Bear with Andrea Ehrhardt-Sanders, ’18, Oct. 16, 6-7:30 p.m. Tap into your creative side through this Virtual Bear Painting class.

Class of 1970 reunion hosted by class president Dr. John Cambier, Oct. 17, 11 a.m. Join classmates for a groovy virtual celebration of this milestone occasion.

Golden Bears Webinar, Oct. 17, 3 p.m.

These virtual events do require registration through the Missouri State Alumni Association.

“As it has with everything else, of course, the pandemic has turned Homecoming 2020 on its head,” said Lori Fan, executive director of alumni relations. “We have chosen not to offer many of the traditional Homecoming events in order to keep our Bear family safe and healthy. However, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate everything maroon and white both on and off-campus.”