Retired Springfield Police K9 passes away

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield Police K9 Officer passed away and was laid to rest.

Springfield Police Department announced 12-year-old Retired Police Service Dog Aries passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021. Aries served the police department for five years before retiring on September 9, 2016, due to long-term ailments.

During his five-year career with SPD, he made substantial contributions with approximately 764 deployments, located 23 suspects, and made 71 narcotic discoveries. Aries also help the department with 80 arrests.

During his retirement, Aries lived with his handler, Officer Tom Spence, and the Spence family. Aries led a peaceful life where he enjoyed relaxing with his family, exploring outside, and watching the kids play.

Aries was laid to rest on Tuesday, May 4, at Lakeland Pet Cemetery’s Police Service Dogs area.