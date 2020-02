SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The family of retired Evangel University president Dr. Robert Spence announced yesterday that Spence has suffered an incapacitating stroke on Sunday.

The family is currently requesting no visitors. He’s being taken care of through Cox Medical System, which he served on the board of directors for 35 years, and is currently an emeritus board member.

Last week Spence was awarded the key to the city by the city of Springfield.

Well-wishers are asked simply to provide prayers.