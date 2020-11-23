Retailers looking to hire seasonal employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Job Center said retailers are hiring seasonal employees, but they may be in different roles due to COVID-19.

The Center’s Katherine Trombetta said there has been a steady amount of job seekers, but not quite what it was before.

To try and make a profit during the holiday season, business owners are making changes.

“Businesses have really switched their game plan,” said Trombetta. “This year, it is estimated that 83% of businesses will offer curbside pick-up as opped to just 44% last year. So that’s how businesses are changing and becoming nimble to survive this holiday season.”

Trombetta believes this way of doing business will stick around for at least several months or several years. Job seekers are encouraged by the Missouri Job Center to keep looking because there several jobs out there.