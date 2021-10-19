Resurfacing of Sunshine Street between Glenstone and Kansas Expressway is set to begin October 25

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of Springfield’s major roadways will be receiving a facelift this fall.

City construction contractor Blevins Asphalt Construction Co. will be resurfacing Sunshine Street between Kansas Expressway and Glenstone Avenue starting October 25. The project is expected to last until December, but the timeline is dependant on the weather.

Blevins plans to begin resurfacing the eastbound lanes of Sunshine between Campbell Avenue and National Avenue.

Motorists can expect at least one lane in each direction to be open at all times, but traffic delays are anticipated.

The resurfacing of Sunshine Street is part of a major roadway resurfacing project that includes portions of Battlefield Road and National Avenue. The resurfacing for Battle and National is scheduled for the spring of 2022.

The total cost of the major roadway resurfacing project is $2.9 million, with the Sunshine portion estimated to cost $824,000.