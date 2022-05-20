SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several portions of National Avenue and Battlefield Road will be repaved around 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.

According to a press release, the resurfacing will begin on the northbound lanes near the intersection of National Ave. and Sunset Street. Crews will start by resurfacing side roads where they intersect with National Avenue.

Once resurfacing on National is completed, crews will move on to Battlefield Road.

“We expect this project will operate similarly to the resurfacing of Sunshine last fall,” explains project manager Angela Nelson. “This is a mobile operation that moves along relatively quickly as long as weather and other factors allow. We expect both roadways to be complete in July.”

Daily work is expected to begin during nighttime hours and extend into the morning, generally operating Sunday through Thursday. Motorists can expect at least one lane in each direction to be open at all times, but traffic delays along these routes should be expected.

The Major Roadway Resurfacing Project includes the repaving of National Avenue (between Kearney and Sunset streets) and Battlefield Road (between Kansas Expressway and Glenstone Avenue). The project also includes the resurfacing of Sunshine Street between Glenstone Avenue and Kansas Expressway, completed in fall of 2021.