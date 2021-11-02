Results of Halloween Night sex-offender registry compliance checks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The results for the Halloween Night sex-offender registry compliance checks in Greene County as well as Buchanan and Clinton have been announced by United States Marshal Mark S. James.

Officers teamed up with Deputy Marshals to make sure that registered sex offenders were following state law and were at home on Halloween with exterior lights off and a sign stating, states “no candy or treats at this residence,” among other requirements.

The Adam Walsh Protection and Safety Act enables The United States Marshals Service, the leading agency in investigating violations, to investigate sex offenders who may or may not be in violation of federal law by working with federal, state, and local authorities.

According to a press release, The operations were also part of an ongoing

USMS nationwide effort to assist local law enforcement in monitoring convicted sex offenders residing in their communities. Participating departments included Greene, Christian, Buchanan, and Clinton, County Sheriff’s Offices, Police Departments from Springfield, St. Joseph, Plattsburg, Cameron, Lathrop, Gower, and the Missouri Department of Corrections. Results of the operations are as follows:

Greene County:

• Checks of 400 addresses

• Non-compliance of 28 offenders

• Arrest of one non-compliant offender wanted in Christian Count

Buchanan County:

• Checks on nearly 250 addresses.

• Non-compliance of 10 offenders.

• One arrest on a local warrant.

Clinton County:

• Checks of approximately 60 addresses.

• Non-compliance of 14 offenders

Non-compliant offenders will have investigations opened on them that will be given to federal prosecutors pending the investigation