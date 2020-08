SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Missouri Governor Mike Parson will appear on the November ballot as the state’s Republican gubernatorial candidate.

Parson won in the party’s primary election after racing against Saundra McDowell, James Neely, and Raleigh Ritter.

This is the first time Parson has appeared as a party’s primary candidate for Governor, as his previous path to office involved the ousting of then-Governor Eric Greitens.

Parson is celebrating the win in St. Louis.