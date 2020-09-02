Restored WWII aircraft landing in Branson, offers flight experiences

BRANSON, Mo. — The B29 Superfortress, known as “the Doc,” is expected to land in the Branson Airport to host flight experience tours from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4.

There are four different options to choose from when riding the fully restored WWII era aircraft.

Customers can pay to ride in the seat of the pilot, navigator, gunner or bombardier. Ticket prices start at $600 a person and only four flight tours will be done in Branson before the Doc takes off for Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Those who want the flight experience must be at least six years old and able to climb in and out of the aircraft on their own.

Marketing deputy director Tye Lewis says it truly is an experience.

“There’s still room available on these epic journeys and seats inside this aircraft,” said Lewis. “You won’t be able to get up on the ramp this time, but you can get up on the flight deck and all outside the fence. You can hear the engines roar, you can watch it fly, you can watch it land, and you can watch it take off. It’s quite an experience, if you’ve never been up close to these large B29s, it shakes the ground, so you really have to come to check that part out.”

The aircraft is set to take passengers as high as 8,000 feet up and give a look into the lives of WWII Veterans who operated a B29 bomber.