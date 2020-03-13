Springfield restaurants keeping cleanliness as top priority

SPRINGFIELD — Dozens of sanitation stations, increased awareness, and one place is closing their dining room.

As we head into the weekend, staying proactive and keeping customers safe is the top priority of restaurants and bars in Springfield.

On Friday, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department recommended that events or gatherings of 250+ people be postponed or canceled -but that’s not an order, just a recommendation. Governor Mike Parson says citizens should use their best judgment.

For restaurants, weekends are their busier shifts, and a few places KOLR10 spoke to are taking all the precautions they can to make sure people can enjoy themselves.

At Metropolitan Grill, Chef and Owner Patrick Duran made sure that people know health is their top priority. He operates four restaurants across town including Great American Taco Company and Hard Knox BBQ.

“We already adhere to a lot of the food safety rules that are already out there and present. It’s about making the customers feel safe when they walk in,” Duran says.

He says they have taken the directive of everything handed down to them from the Health Department, and have tried to go the extra mile.

“We’ve installed 56 hand sanitizing stations across all four of our restaurants. We’ve doubled the number of times that we clean the bathrooms, we’ve upped the amount of time that we clean all surfaces. All of my chefs are wearing gloves that are able to be hand-washed and sanitized,” Duran says.

“We would like to think that we can still provide them with one last foreseen safe thing that they can still participate in.”

While they plan to keep cleanliness as their top priority for guests, City Butcher on South Campbell is doing the same thing, but they are taking another approach to reduce risk.

General Manager Blaine Hauschel says for the time being, they’re cutting out deliveries and closing the dining room. They’ll be serving food on a carry-out basis only for the time being.

“Today is the first day for that and it’s been going well, we’re just doing it for the best interest of our local community, and our staff as well,” Hauschel says.

For them, this wasn’t a decision made out of fear. City Butcher just wants to be ahead of the game to reduce points of contact.

“Everyone here is calm cool and collected. There is not panic, we’re just trying to stay proactive. I wouldn’t consider us closing the dining room extreme, we’re just doing this in the best interest of our customers,” says Hauschel.

Finnegan’s Wake downtown is also reducing its maximum capacity that they’ll allow in their bar for the time being.

Finnegan’s Wake is in charge of the St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl, and their manager says that Saturday’s pub crawl has been canceled.