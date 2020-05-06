Restaurants adapt to provide for customers during Cinco De Mayo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield restaurants are now open just in time for Cinco De Mayo, but businesses needed to adapt to the current phase one rules.

At La Hacienda, manager Victor Olguin says today usually is their top sales day, which is much needed for them right now, as they had to let go about 80% of their staff in March.

The restaurant is not quite ready to open up its dining room, but their drive-thru was bustling today.

They relied on carryout orders from their loyal customers to keep them afloat. Now, they are allowed to open back up, but Manager Victor Olguin says they are sticking with their approach because opening the dining room doesn’t make sense for them.

“Well, based on city standards, this is a 100 people capacity, but based on what they did, we would only have between 20-25 people in which is like 4 or 5 tables,” said Olguin. “We decided it was best to stay just carryout, to-go orders, just wait and see what’s going to happen.”

With a remodel in progress, they are looking forward to a grand re-opening of sorts when the time is right. Across town at Jose Locos, it’s an open dining room, and it was a busy day.

With a capacity just under 50 people, Manager Thalia Rodriguez says they’ve had a line out the door from the time they opened.

“We decided to sit one booth yes, one booth no, just so we can take out precautions,” said Rodriguez. “We’re sanitizing more than usual. We’re keeping our distance.”

She says it’s exciting to have people back in the restaurant, and there are some underlying nerves, but they are happy to see their customers again.

“I think everybody is just a little bit nervous, simply because you don’t know,” said Rodriguez. “Everybody is just starting to get used to going out. Everybody is still precautious.”

Both managers were grateful to their customers and are going above and beyond to keep them safe no matter if it’s dine-in or carryout.