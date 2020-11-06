Residents near future Amazon site have mixed feelings

REPUBLIC, Mo. — Construction has already begun on the site, and it should be completed next year.

The mighty Amazon will be the latest addition along MM highway in the Brookline-Republic area.

The one-million square foot warehouse will sit in a place where several industrial businesses have cropped up in recent years.

City Administrator of Republic, David Cameron, says they expect things like restaurants, retail, or even some multi-family housing to be added along Highway MM in the near future.

“There has been a lot of development going on where the Amazon project is currently located,” says Cameron. “We’re excited to see how that area is going to grow. I suspect over the next 12-18 months you’ll see around 2.1 million or more square feet of development take place on the MM corridor.”

While it is a major boost for the economy in the growing town of Republic, some people who live nearby have mixed feelings about the addition.

Jason West has just lived across the street from the site for the last 20 years. He likes seeing Republic grow and jobs being created, but he has concerns.

“I wouldn’t mind businesses I could use, but all this industrial stuff over here, there’s nothing for me over there,” says West. “I’m worried the truck traffic that’s going to be going in and out MM up and down that road.”

Cameron says Amazon will contribute an estimated $4.5 million for widening to MM highway.

“I hope they don’t cut through my road because this is a cut through right over there to Sunshine,” says West.

West isn’t completely against the development, as he believes it could drive up the price of his property value, and says his wife has even considered applying for a job.

Around the corner from West is Melanie Clark. Her main goal is to preserve the history and character of the neighborhood.

“Most of the houses here are at least 120 years old. We live in a small quiet neighborhood with very narrow roads,” says Clark.

A couple of weeks ago, she spoke at Republic City Council and voiced her main concern: Potential zoning that could change the makeup of her neighborhood.

“One of those land-use maps showed that the main street that goes down through here through the village being rezoned as commercial rather than residential. I was told the land use map was outdated, but one of the houses right off MM has already been rezoned commercial. So we feel that is a legitimate concern,” says Clark.

Clark says she is supportive of Republic’s forward-thinking approach, but she says none of the neighbors have been notified of potential rezoning.

The City of Republic is encouraging residents that may have questions, concerns, or ideas for what they would like to see happen to the area to speak at future city council meetings.