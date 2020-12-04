Research organization says several Springfield roads, bridges are in poor condition

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A nonprofit research organization called TRIP found the average driver in Springfield is spending almost $1,600 every year for driving on bad roads.

In Springfield, 21% of major roads have pavements in poor condition with another 23% in mediocre condition. The average motorist spends an additional 34-hours every year stuck in traffic.

Out of all the bridges in Springfield, 6% of them are structurally deficient, meaning they need significant repairs.

“The additional costs are caused when you drive on rough roads, beating up your vehicle,” said Rocky Moretti, director of policy and research at TRIP. “It’s the lost time and the value of that lost time due to traffic congestion and it’s the economic cost of traffic crashes in which the lack of adequate roadway safety features are a contributing factor.”

The state hasn’t been able to increase transportation investment for years.

This morning at a press conference, Missouri’s transportation department said it would like to see the legislature step forward and put more funding on the table.

“It is a critical source of funding for major transportation projects in Missouri in the Springfield area. It’s really critical that the state legislature in Missouri steps to the plate next year and also congress steps up and puts in place a long-term well-funded federal transportation program,” Moretti said.