Republic’s new animal control center is already at full capacity

REPUBLIC, Mo. — It’s been less than one year since the new animal control center opened in Republic and it’s already at full capacity.

“I think that there is always going to be a greater need for an animal shelter than any facility can really keep up with,” said Allyssa Dudley with the City of Republic. “That just means we need to be having members of our community come in and adopt and make sure we are spaying and neutering our pets.”

The animal control center is off Highway 174 and opened in December 2020. The new place is already at capacity with 21 dogs and 61 cats.

The shelter is desperately trying to find the animals new homes. The adoption fee for dogs is $40 and cats are $20, but if you get two cats it’s only $30.

The center also needs help to supply food and other supplies for the animals.

“To me, it is a common sense thing that they have animals, so, we needed some animals and it was a no-brainer to come over and get some,” said Steve Makoski, who lives in Republic. “I would just say walk in the door and take one look at them. Unless you got a heart of stone you can’t leave without one.”