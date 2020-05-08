Republic teachers create educational videos to help parents keep kids engaged while schools are closed

REPUBLIC, Mo.– With schools closed, parents are now their child’s teacher.

Andrea Pullan of Republic Schools says she understands how challenging this can be.

“It’s a very difficult situation that probably most people thought they would never be in,” said Pullan.

Which prompted Pullan to begin creating math videos to help families.

“We kind of thought about games that would use mainly just dice and cards,” said Pullan.

She says the games are a fun way to keep a student engaged.

“I just always think it’s important to play games for math,” said Pullan.

Pullan says the math games also allows families to do something together.

“We try to make them so they aren’t super hard but you are still practicing basic fact practice and strategies,” said Pullan.

Casey Daugherty also works for Republic Schools and has created an online initiative called #writewithme.

“I started understanding and realizing what I know to be true about writing, that it is an important outlet for students,” said Daugherty.

Daugherty hosts Facebook lives twice a day, where she encourages families to write for at least five minutes.

She says writing can become an anchor for calming and releasing our fears.