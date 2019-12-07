Republic sex offender sentenced to 20 years in prison

REPUBLIC, Mo. — A registered sex offender in Republic was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison today for the sexual exploitation of a minor.

54-year-old Christopher Chmela was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in federal prison without parole.

He was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release following his time in prison.

In May of this year, Chmela pleaded guilty to the enticement of a minor, admitting that he communicated with minors over the internet asking for sexually explicit images.

This case was brought as part of the Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.