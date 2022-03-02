REPUBLIC, Mo. — The Republic School District announced the Republic Learning Center will be in operation and available to sophomores and juniors during the 2022-2023 school year.

Students will have access to a non-traditional school setting with alternative teaching methods to help meet individual needs.

The program will kick off in August 2022 and will begin serving 20 students with intention of growing that number in the future.

Classrooms will be at the Ozarks Technical Community College campus in Republic. Students will be chosen by administrators and counselors. Eligible students will be contacted by Republic High School with further details.