Republic schools making breakfast, lunch for students

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The Republic School District is offering free grab and go style breakfast and lunches beginning Monday, Nov. 23.

Meals can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. until the program ends on Dec. 2.

Three locations will be giving out meals; parents can pick up meals based on which school building their child attends.

Families with children in multiple buildings can pick up all of the meals at the building where their eldest child attends.

The school district requires you to fill out a form offered on its website to help know how many meals to make.