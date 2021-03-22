Republic Schools ask voters to approve $16 million bond

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Republic School District wants residents to approve an extended tax levy to cover projects and help accommodate the new growth the district is expecting.

Superintendent Doctor Matt Pearce wants parents and community members to know it’s just an extension of the already existing tax.

“We are asking our parents and our community for a no tax increase, $16M bond issue,” said Pearce. “The no tax rate increase will help us with growth. It will help us with our early childhood. And it will help us with some safety needs that we’ve got.”

The bond will help pay for a new Early Childhood Center to house all pre-k students and a new gym at Schofield Elementary.

“Both of those would be high wind shelters that we could put staff and students in during severe weather, tornadoes, things like that, to make sure they’re as safe as they can be,” said Pearce.

Pearce said the bond would help with future buildings, which will be necessary for the Republic to grow.

“Right now, we’ve got 1,100 single-family homes in our attendance boundary that are in some sort of development,” said Pearce. “I think it’s important that this is passed so that we, our community, see that we have a proactive approach to the growth that we know is coming.”

Voters won’t see a tax increase due to approving the bond issue, but the current tax levy will be extended by 20 years.

“Whether this passes or fails, our taxes, for those of us that live inside the boundary of Republic Schools, are not going to change,” said Pearce.

Pearce said early education opportunities might be limited to accommodate and make room for older children.

“We’re, essentially, going to squeeze out any pre-school opportunities,” said Pearce. “Additionally, we would need to look at some space, maybe to move the central office out so we can put some classrooms in here, at Price Elementary. We’re doing three things that are very important right now. We’re expecting growth, and we’re trying to manage that growth and be proactive.”

Voters in the Republic School District can expect to see the bond issue in a couple of weeks on the April 6 ballot.