Republic school students host anti-vaping event

REPUBLIC, Mo. — Teenagers in the Ozarks are taking a stand against vaping.

At Republic High School, students held an event meant to educate their peers about vaping.

Students watched a video about vaping and learned about the damage the American Heart Association says vaping can do to a person’s body.

More than 1,400 students signed an open letter to tobacco companies.

This was all part of “Quit Lying Day.”

Amy Emery, with the American Heart Association, explains what that means.

“Basically what’s happening is an event to demand some accountability from the E-cigarette manufacturers in all the marketing that they’re doing to teenagers, basically telling the teenagers, kids that their products like E-cigarettes, vaping, juuling, are safe when we know they are not,” Emery said.

“Every time I would see it in the locker room or out of the locker room, I would try to like, discourage it and say, hey that’s not good for you,” said Lucas Hayes, senior at Republic High School. “But it’s becoming a lot more prominent. Especially the more kids that get hooked on it, the more kids get addicted to it.”

Hayes told us the school has installed detectors in the bathrooms.

This event was a partnership between Republic schools and the American Heart Association.