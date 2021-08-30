Republic School District drops mask mandate for students

REPUBLIC, Mo. – The Republic School District will no longer require students to wear masks indoors except on buses starting August 31st.

Masking will still be recommended but not required.

The school district said in a statement released on August 30th that the health protocols are determined by the best practices of schools and businesses worldwide and based on recommendations of health professionals.

The full protocol change can be found in the district’s handbook, and any further updates to the policy can be found at https://www.republicschools.org/healthupdates.