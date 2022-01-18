Republic School District cancels class briefly for virtual learning

REPUBLIC, Mo. – The Republic School District officials say due to increasing staff illness and inability to fill open substitute vacancies, the district will implement a new plan for the remainder of the week.

Republic schools will be closed for students on Wednesday, January 19th. Teachers will use that time to prepare for AMI learning on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday, January 20th, and Friday, January 21st, students will be AMI learning those days.

Republic officials added, “The goal in implementing this plan is to provide employees who are currently ill time to recover in hopes of reducing overall illness and reducing the need for substitutes.”

