Republic school board approves bond for school improvements

REPUBLIC. Mo. — The Republic School Board approved a $16 million no increase tax levy Thursday, Jan. 21.

The bond issue, if approved by voters, would help Republic Schools build a new early childhood center, a gymnasium at Schofield Elementary and purchase property for future growth.

The district suspects the new construction of an Amazon Distribution Center, Convoy of Hope headquarters and a new residential construction will bring more than 500 new students to the district.

Republic Superintendent Dr. Matt Pearce recommended approval of the bond issue at the meeting.

“We’re looking to increase the number of students that we serve through our early childhood programming and also make sure that all of our elementary and pre-k students and staff are safe and have a place to shelter if we have severe weather,” said Pearce. “We’re hoping that with some education and seeing the need, that our community will support us.”

With the board’s approval, the bond issue will head to the voters on April 6.

If approved, it will become an extension of an already existing tax.