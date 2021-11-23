Republic plans for new construction, restaurants

REPUBLIC, Mo. – The City of Republic has announced plans to build several new businesses in the area.

Republic announced Tuesday, November 23 that plans for Popeye’s, Whataburger, and Culver’s are under review.

Preliminary permits for Popeye’s and Culver’s have already been approved, according to the City of Republic.

Popeye’s has been issued a building permit for 1397 US Highway 60, near Kum & Go.

Culver’s has been approved for a grading permit nearby.

