Republic neighbor hangs Christmas lights so you don’t have to

REPUBLIC, Mo. – A Republic man is offering his services to homes that want to put up Christmas lights.

Jeremy Mathis is an entrepreneur doing various jobs for the season. His latest venture has him putting up Christmas lights for those who don’t have the time or don’t want to do it on their own.

“The customer supplies the lights and I hang them,” says Mathis. He began hanging lights in 2010, but after having 125 clients in 2014, he decided to take a break. He started back up again last year.

Mathis says he charges by the size of the home.

On average and depending on the size, Mathis says it takes him about two hours to complete a home.

Mathis says you can call him at 417-529-6584 or through his social media page.