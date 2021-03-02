Republic man taken to hospital after explosion causes house fire

REPUBLIC, Mo. — A man was taken to a hospital after a motorcycle he was working on exploded causing his house to catch fire, according to Republic Fire Chief Duane Compton.

Fire crews received a call around 11:49 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, about an explosion in a house at 416 W. Audrey St.

When crews arrived they saw a heavy amount of fire coming out of the garage. Compton reports the man was repairing a motorcycle right before the explosion. The homeowner, his wife and two dogs that lived there were able to escape. Though the homeowner suffered burns on his hands and was taken to a local hospital.

The garage and attic received extensive fire damage, while the rest of the house had smoke damage. Though the home wasn’t a total loss. The family also lost a jet ski, pickup truck, boat, SUV and Semi-truck in the fire.