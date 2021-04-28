Republic man sentenced to prison in child abuse case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man from Republic was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections last week for shaking a child.

Eddie Dwyane Davis was sentenced April 23 to eight years in the Department of Corrections.

In February 2020, a child was taken to a hospital with severe injuries sustained consistently with the shaken baby syndrome.

The child’s mom left for work on the morning of February 19, and when she returned, she noticed something was off and took her child to the Emergency Room. The child was treated in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

Doctors told her that her baby had a brain bleed consistent with the shaken baby syndrome.

An officer began investigating the incident. The officer showed up at the home, where the incident happened and transported Davis to the Republic Police Department for questioning.

The officer then went to the hospital to check up on the child’s condition. The nurse said the child had been admitted from the ER with bruising to the neck, chest, arm, face, and bleeding to the brain.

Dr. Lueht said he believed the injuries were consistent with child abuse.

The child’s mom said she had been fostering the child for just two weeks.

During questing, Davis first says he wasn’t sure how the child was injured. Davis stated he had left the child in his bassinet in the living room while he cleaned up after another child. He said he was not sure how the child sustained the injuries in the time he was gone.

After questioning, the officer conducted a computer voice stress analyzer test on Davis. The analysis showed deception when the officer asked the questions, “Did you shake the child causing the injuries?” “Did you inflict the injuries to the child?”

After discussing his test results, Davis said I am “100% responsible.” Davis stated while he was watching the kids, the baby wouldn’t stop fussing. He stated that he picked up the baby and shook him. He said he did not mean to inflict injury on the child.

Davis then told the officer he needed help with several things and that he couldn’t do it on his own anymore and wanted help from the courts.

Davis watched the children three to four days a week and would spend the night rarely when the child’s mom was working. Davis did not live at that residence.