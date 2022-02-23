SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Republic man was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of additional child pornography.

Vincent Dominy, 30, first plead guilty to the counts in September 2021. On Wednesday, February 23, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison, along with 15 years of supervised release after incarceration. Dominy was also ordered to pay $5,000 in victim restitution.

A tip to the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force was first received on August 22, 2020, when Dominy had transmitted multiple explicit images through his Yahoo! email account, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release.

Two days later, law enforcement searched Dominy’s residence on a warrant, where Dominy said to officers he had received and distributed images of child pornography with children in them as young as toddlers. Dominy also admitted to taking photos of the sexual abuse of a three-year-old and distributing those photos online.

Dominy will serve his sentence without the possibility for parole.