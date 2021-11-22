Republic man found guilty of murder after 2017 stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Greene County judge has found Christopher Brock Manuel guilty in a 2017 stabbing.

Court documents say the judge found Manuel guilty on November 19. A sentencing date has been set for January 21, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

A probable cause statement says in 2017, Manuel was first seen by the neighbor of the property where the event occurred and was familiar with the owner of the property, identified as Bill Dauzat.

The neighbor informed police a man was wearing a green shirt and was on foot. The statement says police overheard Dauzat say the name Chris over the phone.

Cathy Dauzat, Bill’s wife, received a random text attempting to inform her of their meeting time, the text was from Manuel.

According to documents, Dauzat texted him back telling ‘Chris’ that he had the wrong number and needed to text Bill Dauzat’s cell phone.

Later in the investigation after controlling cell phone evidence, a text was found from Manuel’s number to Bill Dauzaut saying, “I am at the house now. I’ll wait buddy.”

When officers arrived at the residence officers found Dauzat lying on the driveway unconscious and bleeding from multiple wounds to his body.

The probable cause statement says Dauzat had at least eleven stab wounds.

Officers said they were familiar with Manuel due to previous threats to harm and kill other uninvolved persons to this case.

Republic Police were then able to collect a search warrant for Manuel’s home where they spoke with his roommate about Manuel’s whereabouts and state of being during the stabbing.

Information was gathered, including Walmart footage where Christopher was seen after the stabbing with his roommate cashing a check. Police saw Manuel was carrying a knife in the video.

Police informed in the probable cause statement Manuel’s roommate also said he felt like Chris was “very excited’ like he has an adrenaline rush and could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Manuel when he returned home.